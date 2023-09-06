Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner: report

Joe Jonas has initiated divorce proceedings after four years of marriage to actress Sophie Turner.

According to a TODAY article on Wednesday, Jonas reportedly submitted a divorce petition on September 5 in Miami Dade County, Florida.

As per the documents acquired by the news outlet, it states that the marriage between the parties is "irretrievably broken."

The petition supposedly likewise states that the parties would be agreeing on a co-parenting set-up for their two daughters for "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility."

This development comes a day after Jonas made headlines for hiring a divorce lawyer.

The “Game of Thrones” star and the musician started dating in 2016.

They tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas immediately after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

Turner and Jonas had their first child in 2020, and then welcomed their second child in 2022.