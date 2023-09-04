Singer Joe Jonas has supposedly hired a divorce lawyer four years into his marriage with actress Sophie Turner, People magazine reported, citing a source.

According to People, they reached out to the couple’s representatives but Jonas’ team did not provide a response, while Turner’s team chose not to comment.

The “Game of Thrones” star and the musician started dating in 2016.

Turner and Jonas surprised their fans when they announced their engagement on Instagram in October 2017.

The two tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas immediately after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

Turner and Jonas had their first child in 2020, and then welcomed their second child in 2022.