MANILA -- OPM pop-rock band Gracenote opened ABS-CBN afternoon program "It's Showtime" on Wednesday with its latest single "Taong Robot."

The band also performed "Minsan Lang Naman" and "When I Dream About You."

"Yung bago naming single 'yung kinanta namin kanina ang title noon 'Taong Robot' para sa lahat ng mga masisipag nating manggagawa. Saludo kami sa inyo," vocalist Eunice Jorge said of their new single.

Gracenote is currently celebrating its 15th anniversary in the music industry.