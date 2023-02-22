Handout photo.

MANILA -- OPM band Gracenote celebrated its 15th anniversary with a new single "Tigil."

The new song is the follow-up to "Content Ako Sa'yo," the band's third collaboration song with Chito Miranda of Parokya Ni Edgar.

Written by Eunice Jorge, "Tigil" tackles about how to stop and get out of a toxic relationship.

Through the song, she wants the listeners "to realize that sometimes, even if it's hard to get out of an unhealthy relationship because you don't want to lose the person you love, especially if you've been together for a long time, that doesn't mean you need to stay for the sake of staying."

"If the relationship is too unhealthy, it’s time to think about yourself and know your worth. Don't hesitate to stop a toxic relationship, remember that you deserve to be happy and you deserve the kind of love that will make you love yourself even more, not the one that will make you lose yourself," she said.

"Tigil" is the first single of Gracenote's upcoming EP to be released this year. The song was produced by Darwin Hernandez and Eunice Jorge.

