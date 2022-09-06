MANILA -- Actress Julia Barretto is indeed ready for more mature roles as seen in the romantic drama, “Expensive Candy,” where she plays a sex worker in Angeles City.

In Monday night’s premiere of “Expensive Candy,” Barretto was supported by her mom, Marjorie, who admitted she didn’t know what to expect in the film, directed by Jason Paul Laxamana.

“[But] I think I’m ready to watch this film,” Marjorie told ABS-CBN News. “I had to prepare myself for this. This is a grown-up Julia. But I’m sure this is a better version of her definitely. She really worked so hard for this project.”

Marjorie knew she had to be supportive to her daughter for Barretto’s first venture into the sexy genre, which was given an R-13 rating by the MTRCB (Movie and Television Review and Classification Board).

“I read the script of ‘Expensive Candy’ and I approved it,” Marjorie said. “You raise your kids and you just wish that they are wise enough to make decisions. Julia is 25 years old. I trust her.

“Ang ganda ng script ng ‘Expensive Candy.’ This is Direk JP and Carlo Aquino, how can you go wrong?”

Barretto made sure she got the nod of her mom before starting to work on “Expensive Candy.” The young actress even requested her mom to read the full screenplay.

The actress’ sexy turn, however, goes merely into donning seductive outfits. Nothing over the top. Even her kissing scenes with Aquino were kept to a minimum.

Meanwhile, Aquino planed in from the US last weekend to attend the premiere night of the film. He escorted Barretto to the event, also attended by Laxamana and the supporting stars of the film.

Laxamana first directed Barretto in “Between Maybes” (2019). “Expensive Candy” is Barretto’s most daring film to date.

Setting of “Expensive Candy” is the red-light district of Angeles City in Pampanga, a place where the film’s director, Laxamana, was born and raised.

“Expensive Candy” will be shown in cinemas starting September 14.

Others in the cast are Andre Yllana, Ashley Diaz, Francis Magundayao, Bob Jbeili, Denise Esteban, Quinn Carrillo, Ivan Padilla, AJ Muhlach, Keagan de Jesus, Aurora Sevilla and Marissa Sanchez.

