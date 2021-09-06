MANILA - Real-life couple Rico Blanco and Maris Racal were finally seen in one production number on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday.

Blanco took the stage to perform the newest version of “Pinoy Ako,” the theme song of the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB).

Racal, on the other hand, was on stage along with other former "PBB" housemates such as Kim Chiu, Maymay Entrata, Melai Cantiveros, Robi Domingo, Edward Barber and Loisa Andalio as they danced to the tune.

This is the first time Blanco and Racal appeared on the concert variety show together since they admitted they were a couple.

The segment was in celebration of "PBB" as it launches its 10th season which will feature the celebrity, adults and teen editions.

