MANILA – The South Korean series “My Name” has been confirmed to premiere on the giant streaming platform Netflix on October 15.

“My Name” is about Jiwoo, a revenge-driven woman who joins a crime ring and becomes an undercover police officer in order to find her father’s killer.

Along with the announcement of its release date, Netflix also unveiled on Monday the teaser poster of the series.

The teaser poster reveals a gripping copy that reads, “No one can know. My enemy, my revenge.” It is accompanied by the haunting image of Han So-hee.

Her portrayal of Jiwoo in “My Name” takes a 180-degree turn from her other well-known characters as Yeo Da-gyeong in “The World of the Married” and Yu Na-bi in “Nevertheless.”

In the poster, she is standing in a dark alley with scratches on her face and a gleaming dagger in her blood-stained hand, looking as if she had just survived fierce combat.

Aside from Han, “My Name” also starsPark Hee-soon and Ahn Bo-hyun.

Directed by Kim Jin-min, the series will be released to over 190 countries around the world via Netflix.