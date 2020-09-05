WATCH: Vice Ganda, Ion Perez hunt down gifts for each other to celebrate 'monthsary'

MANILA -- For Saturdays, he usually uploads a new live episode of his late night talk "Gabing Gabi na Vice."

But this time, Vice Ganda shared a "kilig"-worthy special video with boyfriend, Ion Perez.

The vlog shows them taking on a challenge finding a gift for one another, but with a budget of just P1,000. It's to celebrate one of their "monthsaries," as they near their 2nd anniversary.

You can check it out below:

Vice Ganda and Perez first confirmed they are dating in November 2019. By that time, they had already been together for a year.

Vice Ganda, whose past romances had admittedly been kept secret, has credited Perez for his courage to share with the public their relationship, as the latter has shown nothing but pride when it comes to their involvement.