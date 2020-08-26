Ion Perez dedicates spoken word poetry to Vice Ganda as they near 2 years together

MANILA — Ion Perez on Tuesday dedicated spoken word poetry to his partner and fellow “It’s Showtime” mainstay Vice Ganda as they celebrated another month together.

On Instagram, Perez shared a video compiling their sweet moments on the noontime program, set to the audio of “Hindi Kami Bagay, Tao Kami” by film director and writer Rod Marmol.

“Bentedos,” Perez wrote in its caption, referring to the 22nd “monthsary” of his relationship with Vice Ganda.

On his own Instagram page, Vice Ganda shared photos of him with Perez within days of each other. One of them was captioned: “Happy lang, walang ending.”

Vice Ganda and Perez have become increasingly open about their relationship since the former confirmed, in November 2019, that they had been officially a couple for a year.

Vice Ganda, whose past romances had admittedly been kept secret, has credited Perez for his courage to share with the public their relationship, as the latter has shown nothing but pride when it comes to their involvement.