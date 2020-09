Father of Lloyd Cafe Cadena turns emotional in vlog following son's death

MANILA – The father of Internet personality Lloyd Cafe Cadena made an emotional vlog following his son’s death on Friday.

In his own YouTube page, Jun “Khalid” Cadena said the day he learned of Lloyd’s death has been the saddest day of his life.

“I lost my son Lloyd Cafe Cadena. I was shocked. When I was on duty, my daughter called me around 9 in the morning. She told me, ‘Papa, wala na si Lloyd.’ Napakasakit. Ang hirap tanggapin,” he said.

Jun said it is heartbreaking that he was not able to see his son one last time before he passed away since he is an OFW based in the Middle East.

“Ang hirap tanggapin ng isang ama na mawalan ka ng anak. Sobrang hirap,” he said. “Ginapang namin sila ng kanilang ina mula pa sila sa hirap. Kahit paano nakakain sila ng tatlong beses sa isang araw. Di bale kaming magulang na hindi kumakain para lang sa mga anak. Ako sanay na ako sa walang kain-kain, makita ko lang mga anak ko na hindi nagugutom.”

Recalling how he felt when he heard about Lloyd’s demise, Jun said: “Parang nawalan ako ng lakas nung sinabi ng anak ko sa Dubai, ‘Papa wala na si Lloyd.’ Nagulat ako na hindi ko maintindihan. Maybe two to three minutes or more, tulala ako.”

Jun then pleaded to the public to respect their family’s privacy during this difficult time.

“Mga kabayan, huwag na kayo magtanong kung anong dahilan ng pagkamatay ni Lloyd. Manood na lang kayo ng YouTube, balita, mga news. Igalang niyo na lang yung privacy ng pamilya,” he said.

Towards the end of his video, Jun asked his son to always watch over them.

“Lloyd kung nasaan ka man ngayon, nawa’y masaya ka na… Nawa’y gabayan mo kami ng iyong mama at mga kapatid na makayanan namin ang mga pagsubok sa buhay. Nawa’y maka-move on kami,” he said.

Cadena died Friday at the age of 26.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena,” the post on his Facebook page read.

“May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time.”