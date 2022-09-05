Lee You-Mi made history on Monday (Manila time) after becoming the first Korean actress to win an Emmy award.

She won the Emmys for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in the hit Netflix series “Squid Game” as Ji Young.

She was bestowed the award during the 74th Creative Arts Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“I am so happy about it. I honestly cannot believe it. I cannot wait to go and tell all of my close friends and brag to them. Thank you so much,” Lee said in Korean through a translator.

When asked where she would put the trophy, Lee gleefully said: “Where I can see it fast next, to my other trophies as well.”

.@SquidGame (@Netflix) actress Lee You-mi answers questions at the Creative Arts #Emmys following her win for Guest Actress in a Drama Series! #Emmys2022 🌟😍🫶 pic.twitter.com/kCi06Hb729 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 5, 2022

Aside from this win, "Squid Game" is also the first non-English-language drama series shortlisted for glory for television's equivalent of the Oscars.

“Squid Game” is a 9-episode series starring Lee Jung-Jae and Park Hae-Soo.

A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people who are in dire need of money. A total of 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won.

They take part in Korean traditional children's games such as Red Light, Green Light, and the consequence for losing is death.

Netflix said in October that 142 million subscribers had watched the show – some two-thirds of its users – a record that demands a second series.

The streaming platform already announced that the series will be coming back for a second season, but no exact date has been announced yet. -- with Agence France Presse

Related video: