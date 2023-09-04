Taylor Sheesh featured on 'Good Morning America'

Good Morning America's YouTube channel.

Drag performer Mac Coronel, also known as Taylor Sheesh, continues to gain international attention as she was recently featured in the US morning show "Good Morning America."

A report by the ABC news program highlighted Sheesh's mall performances in the Philippines, showing how Filipinos are good in the craft of impersonation.

"Everyone wants a piece of Taylor Swift these days but her Eras Tour isn't going anywhere which is why Swifties have to be creative. While Swift is bejeweled, Taylor Sheesh can still make the whole place shimmer," the report said.

After the report, the anchors praised Sheesh: "So creative, the costuming, the visuals."

Sheesh went viral on social media after impersonating Swift with her dance moves during a fan concert in a mall in Quezon City such that her clips were even noticed by international media outfits.

She earlier said that she hopes to bring her now-viral "Eras Tour" performance to other places in the Philippines.

WATCH THE FULL REPORT HERE: