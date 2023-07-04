Taylor Sheesh hopes to tour PH with 'Eras Tour' gig

Photo from @heymacyou Instagram account.

MANILA — After gaining international attention, drag performer Mac Coronel, also known as Taylor Sheesh, hopes to bring her now-viral "Eras Tour" performance to other places in the Philippines.

Sheesh went viral on social media after impersonating Taylor Swift with her dance moves during a fan concert in a mall in Quezon City such that her clips were even noticed by international media outfits.

"Since wala ngang 'Eras Tour' dito sa Manila because of the venue, tuloy-tuloy pa rin naman, depende na lang kung may mag-book. May balak talaga akong mag-perform internationally," she told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

Taylor Swift will only be performing in Japan and Singapore for the Asian leg of her Eras Tour featuring songs from her 10 studio albums.

Sheesh was glad that she was able to make a lot of Taylor Swift fans happy with her impersonation.

"I love Taylor Swift ever since I heard the song 'Fifteen' kasi sobrang impactful niya and nakaka-relate 'yung ibang songs niya talaga in real life. In every situation, there's always a Taylor Swift song," she said.

"Future plans ko lang 'yung maka-meet ng mga fans ni Taylor, maki-communicate with them. Gusto ko ring makapag-perform sa ibang bansa pa. Sobrang thank you kasi naniniwala kayo sa 'kin and sa talent ko. Thank you," she added.

"Hindi pa siya nagsi-sink in sa 'kin and everything, ine-enjoy ko pa 'yung moment. Thank you kasi hindi ko ine-expect na mare-recognize agad-agad ng international media, fans, Swifties, and everything, sobrang overwhelming, sobrang grateful."

