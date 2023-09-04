Home  >  Entertainment

SB19's 'Gento' gains buzz among K-idol community

Angela Kristiana Sacay

Posted at Sep 04 2023 06:07 PM

Super Junior’s Eunhyuk has just hopped on the viral “Gento” dance challenge which seems to be taking the K-idol community by storm.

Posted via the Super Junior D&E Instagram account, Eunhyuk’s take on the trending dance challenge is currently amassing more than 237,000 plays as well as thousands of comments from Super Junior and SB19 fans alike.

Several K-idols have already posted their videos grooving to the newest SB19 hit. 

Here are some “Gento” dance challenges done by K-idols:

1. LAPILLUS’ Yue & Chanty

 

@official_lapillus

 

♬ GENTO - SB19

 

LAPILLUS’ Yue & Chanty were sure to partake in the dance challenge. Uploaded via their official TikTok account, this “Gento” dance challenge is particularly special as Maria Chantal Videla, or simply Chanty, is a half-Filipino idol in the K-pop industry.

2. ATEEZ’S San

 

@ateez_official_ GENTO #ATEEZ #에이티즈 #SAN #산 ♬ GENTO - SB19

 

Another K-idol to join the trend is San from boy group ATEEZ. In a black and white TikTok video, San showcased his sharp moves as he danced to the song. His TikTok video gained a massive total of 1.6 million likes and 7.4 million views.

3. ENHYPEN’S Jungwon

 

@enhypen GENTO🤘🤘 #ENHYPEN #JUNGWON ♬ GENTO - SB19

 

One of the more recent additions to the “Gento” dance challenge is ENHYPEN’s Jungwon! Engenes were finally indulged with the member’s TikTok video uploaded only last Friday. 

4. Huening Lea

 

@lea_navvab Tried it!!!! This is really hard 😢 but!! Fun💛@SB19 Official ♬ GENTO - SB19

 

Soloists were also happy to join the “Gento” craze. Huening Lea, also known as J’LEA, uploaded her own take on the viral hit song.

5. 2NE1’S Minzy

 

@_minzy_mz 🇵🇭Gento 100% version #gento #sb19 ♬ GENTO - SB19

 

Famous for her incredible dance abilities, 2NE1’s “dance machine” Minzy proved once again that her title is well-deserved as she also uploaded a “Gento” dance challenge video on TikTok.

6. WEI’S Kim Yohan

 

@wei__official #GENTO🫢 #위아이 #WEi #김요한 #KIMYOHAN ♬ GENTO - SB19

 

Filipino fans raved over Yohan from WEI’s “Gento” dance challenge. Notable for their recent music video “OVERDRIVE” filmed in Cebu, WEI once again connected with their fans from the Philippines with the dance challenge.

7. CRAVITY’S Hyeongjun & Taeyoung

 

@cravityofficial 왕눈즈의 춤은 계속된다 2 #CRAVITY #크래비티 #형준 #HYEONGJUN #태영 #TAEYOUNG #GENTO ♬ GENTO - SB19

 

Two members of CRAVITY danced to the viral SB19 single. Uploaded via their TikTok account, Hyeongjun and Taeyoung showed off their dancing skills matched with camera work.

8. KEP1ER’S Dayeon

 

@official_kep1er QUEEN👑 #김다연 #DAYEON #Kep1er #케플러 ♬ GENTO - SB19

 

Dayeon from Kep1er made sure to join in on the trend as well. Kep1er, known for joining different TikTok trends, Dayeon was one of the expected idols to hop on the dance challenge.

9. YOUNITE’S Hyunseok & Eunho

 

@younite_bnm GENTO Challenge 🐻🐵🔥🔥 #SB19 #GENTO #YOUNITE #유나이트 #은호 #EUNHO #형석 #HYUNGSEOK #fyp #trend ♬ GENTO - SB19

 

Another duo to join the dance craze is YOUNITE’s Hyunseok and Eunho. The group was one of the first few to join in the trend as it went viral among the K-idol community.

10. PIXY’S Lola

 

@pixyofficial #WINXY LIST #WISHLIST #4 #GENTO #challenge #GENTO_challenge BY #SB19 소라게 힙꼬 바이브🐚 #힙꼬 #힙합꼬맹이 #PIXY #픽시 #LOLA #로라 #WINXY_LIST ♬ GENTO - SB19

 

PIXY’S Lola oozed with swag as she danced to “Gento” on their group’s TikTok page. The cloudy background from her video surely added a cooler vibe to her dance challenge.


And the list goes on and on. With “Gento” dance challenges being uploaded by K-idols almost on the daily, the “Gento” craze is surely a huge hit not only for Filipino fans but also for international fans — even K-pop idols!

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Super Junior   Eunhyuk   Gento   SB19   K-pop   P-pop  