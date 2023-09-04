SB19's 'Gento' gains buzz among K-idol community

Super Junior’s Eunhyuk has just hopped on the viral “Gento” dance challenge which seems to be taking the K-idol community by storm.

Posted via the Super Junior D&E Instagram account, Eunhyuk’s take on the trending dance challenge is currently amassing more than 237,000 plays as well as thousands of comments from Super Junior and SB19 fans alike.

Several K-idols have already posted their videos grooving to the newest SB19 hit.

Here are some “Gento” dance challenges done by K-idols:

1. LAPILLUS’ Yue & Chanty

LAPILLUS’ Yue & Chanty were sure to partake in the dance challenge. Uploaded via their official TikTok account, this “Gento” dance challenge is particularly special as Maria Chantal Videla, or simply Chanty, is a half-Filipino idol in the K-pop industry.

2. ATEEZ’S San

Another K-idol to join the trend is San from boy group ATEEZ. In a black and white TikTok video, San showcased his sharp moves as he danced to the song. His TikTok video gained a massive total of 1.6 million likes and 7.4 million views.

3. ENHYPEN’S Jungwon

One of the more recent additions to the “Gento” dance challenge is ENHYPEN’s Jungwon! Engenes were finally indulged with the member’s TikTok video uploaded only last Friday.

4. Huening Lea

Soloists were also happy to join the “Gento” craze. Huening Lea, also known as J’LEA, uploaded her own take on the viral hit song.

5. 2NE1’S Minzy

Famous for her incredible dance abilities, 2NE1’s “dance machine” Minzy proved once again that her title is well-deserved as she also uploaded a “Gento” dance challenge video on TikTok.

6. WEI’S Kim Yohan

Filipino fans raved over Yohan from WEI’s “Gento” dance challenge. Notable for their recent music video “OVERDRIVE” filmed in Cebu, WEI once again connected with their fans from the Philippines with the dance challenge.

7. CRAVITY’S Hyeongjun & Taeyoung

Two members of CRAVITY danced to the viral SB19 single. Uploaded via their TikTok account, Hyeongjun and Taeyoung showed off their dancing skills matched with camera work.

8. KEP1ER’S Dayeon

Dayeon from Kep1er made sure to join in on the trend as well. Kep1er, known for joining different TikTok trends, Dayeon was one of the expected idols to hop on the dance challenge.

9. YOUNITE’S Hyunseok & Eunho

Another duo to join the dance craze is YOUNITE’s Hyunseok and Eunho. The group was one of the first few to join in the trend as it went viral among the K-idol community.

10. PIXY’S Lola

PIXY’S Lola oozed with swag as she danced to “Gento” on their group’s TikTok page. The cloudy background from her video surely added a cooler vibe to her dance challenge.



And the list goes on and on. With “Gento” dance challenges being uploaded by K-idols almost on the daily, the “Gento” craze is surely a huge hit not only for Filipino fans but also for international fans — even K-pop idols!

Related video: