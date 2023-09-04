Ronnie Liang completes PH Army advanced course

Singer and actor Ronnie Liang

MANILA – Singer-actor Ronnie Liang has finished the Adjutant General Service Officer Advance Course (AGSOAC) at the Training and Doctrine Command of the Philippine Army, with the program taking place on August 25 at Camp O’Donnell in Tarlac.

This makes Liang the first celebrity reservist to complete the advanced course.

“It is a ceremony na kung saan binibigyan ng recognition kaming mga nakatapos ng Adjutant General Service Officer Advance Course. Hindi madali ang course na ito. All army officers taking this course has to be prepared dahil hindi biro ang training,” said Liang, who provided a detailed account of the demanding journey that he went through.

“I dedicated my body and spirit sa loob ng 3 months and 7 days to complete this advance course. Pang-advance course na siya sa Philippine Army and usually entitled for a promotion na rin para sa regular forces and ganun ding kaming mga reservist,” he added.

Although the journey was demanding, Liang underscored the significance of the extensive learning he acquired throughout the entire course.

“My rank is 1st Lieutenant ng Philippine Army. But more than the rank, ang pinaka-importante ay ‘yung learnings and experience. I was exposed in a new language in the military and my knowledge about it has been expanded,” he said.

“Mas lalong lumawak ‘yung kaalaman ko when it comes to military science and doctrine which is a new language. Nakipagsabayan ako sa mga regular na sundalo sa academic and non-academic — Physical Fitness Tests, 1 Philippine Army Warrior Fitness test, examinations, report presentation, exercises, and research,” Liang shared.

According to Liang, this course has further solidified his determination to continue serving his country.

“One of our duties and responsibilities as reservists ay ‘yung patuloy na mag-aral at hasaan ang skills para mas marami pa kaming magawa at maitulong para sa bayan,” he said.

Nonetheless, the singer assured fans that he would still make time for his showbiz projects.

“Ang reservist usually ay volunteer and while we serve our country as a reservist, mayroon pa rin at allowed kaming mag-work. Tuluy-tuloy pa rin ‘yung show or concert ko, pag-release ng albums, taping sa movies and ilang guestings sa TV shows. Being a pilot naman, looking forward to be eligible to have a commercial pilot license soon,” he said.

He said it’s just a matter of effective time management, especially since he loves and enjoys the things that he does.

“What fulfills my heart ay ‘yung nakakatulong at nakakapag-serve ako sa bayan through my military service and songs. I’m very grateful to the Philippine Army, Boss Vic (del Rosario), Ma'm Veronique (del Rosario), and Boss Vincent (del Rosario) for all the opportunities. I feel like this is truly my mission—to serve the country and serenade our kababayans.”

Just recently, Liang released his revival of the OPM classic “Ngayon at Kailanman.” He also continues to champion his advocacy through his foundation, "Project Ngiti," and is currently preparing for an upcoming concert on November 10 at the Grand Hyatt Manila.