MANILA -- Singers normally aspire to reimagine a classic OPM song recorded by their idols even after charting original tunes that have become hits.

One of them is pop balladeer Ronnie Liang, who is actually a multi-hyphenate artist. He is not only a singer, but also an actor, model social media influencer but even a licensed private pilot and an army reservist.

Liang rose to fame when he became second runner-up in the reality talent search contest “Pinoy Dream Academy” on ABS-CBN in 2006, after Jay-R Siaboc and winner Yeng Constantino.

As a singer, Liang recently got the license and permit to record Basil Valdez’s hit ballad “Ngayon at Kailanman” from more than three decades ago.

“I am a fan of the original singer, sir Basil Valdez, and I usually sing that song in my shows and concerts,” Liang told ABS-CBN News. “Matagal ko ng pangarap mag-record and magkaroon ng version of this classic OPM song.

“I would like to thank the publishing company for the honor and privilege to be given the license and permit to record and release this song in all online music stores worldwide.”

Liang acknowledged today’s social media helps largely in pushing a song recorded by a singer to the top of the music charts.

“Especially nowadays na nasa digital era na tayo,” Liang maintained. “Your music can be heard anywhere. Your music video can be seen anywhere. It’s a big blessing din talaga na nagka-ganun.

“But we still need radio airplay. Iba pa rin ‘pag may radio airplay and TV guestings to promote your new song.”

Liang dedicates “Ngayon at Kailanman” to all music lovers who are always inspired or coping with different stress in life.

“As a singer and an entertainer, it is always my heart's desire and dream to send good vibes and inspiration to all of my listeners and viewers through my music and God-given talent,” he said.

Liang first charted with his hit song, “Ngiti” (2007) from his debut album that even became the name of his beneficiary and foundation unveiled in 2022, the Ronnie Liang Project Ngiti Foundation.

“I must say that the proceeds of all my produced music, royalties and sales on all digital platforms worldwide will be donated to the Ronnie Liang Project Ngiti Foundation that provides assistance children with cleft lip and cleft palate to have free surgery.”

After 17 years in the local music scene, Liang has managed to preserve his voice doing the normal “rituals” like vocalizing and avoiding sweets

“I practice every day, vocalizing and I hydrate,” he asserted. “Our voice is a muscle too and needs some workout and rest. I usually sing while I run or jog and like climbing stairs to exercise my breathing and practice stability while singing live on stage.”

Liang admittedly had a lot of realizations this pandemic. “That life is too short and we actors/performers and artists are so vulnerable. We need to prepare for the inevitable and by the grace of God, we will accomplish our goals in life.

“Right now, time is our challenge. We need to prepare while there are still time, opportunity and strength to achieve anything and everything we want in life without having any regrets.

“Time for ourselves, we can have it anytime. But studies like my Ph.D. in Development Administration at PCU [Philippine Christian University], training and schooling of commercial pilot course at Pilipinas Space and Aviation Academy and Philippine Army, I need to be focused and dedicated to my time to finish it. Hopefully, soon I’ll be eligible to become a commercial pilot license holder.”

Liang has a forthcoming solo concert on November 10 at the Grand Hyatt Manila at the Bonifacio Global City.