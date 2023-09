Kyla to release her version of 'Hanggang Kailan'

MANILA -- OPM singer Kyla is set to release her version of "Hanggang Kailan" on various streaming music platforms on September 8.

ABS-CBN's music label Star Music uploaded a teaser of the new track in a social media post.





"Hanggang kailan aasa, hanggang kailan magdurusa. The Queen of RNB @kylaalvarez will give you her own version of the iconic song #HanggangKailan," the post read.

"Hanggang Kailan" was previously recorded by Michael Pangilinan.

Kyla just had a reunion concert with Jay R "Back In Time" at New Frontier Theater last Saturday.