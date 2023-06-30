Jay R, Kyla to reunite for 'Back In Time' concert

MANILA -- The country's King and Queen of RnB Jay R and Kyla are set to reunite for a one-night concert to celebrate 20 years of their musical partnership.

Dubbed as "Back In Time," the reunion concert will happen at New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on September 2.

The official poster of their one-night show, which will take their fans on a musical journey from the early 2000s to the present, was uploaded by Cornerstone Entertainment on Friday.

“I’m excited to work with Kyla again. ... Aside from the undeniable chemistry that we’ve developed through years of working together, this concert means a lot to me for sentimental reasons. There’s magic every time Kyla and I go on stage. We don’t perform just to impress, but also to lift each other up and bring out the best versions of ourselves," Jay R said in a statement.

“Jay R and I have always been soulmates in music. I immediately said yes to this concert because this is my own little way of thanking our fans for being supportive of the creative partnership. We owe it big time to them for protecting this legacy of ours, and for ensuring that it will be preserved for the next generation to cherish,” Kyla added.

Tickets for the show will be available on June 30 at 12 noon via Ticketnet Online.

