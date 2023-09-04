Handout photo.

MANILA -- Welsh singer Jamie Miller, the singer-songwriter behind the hit “Here’s Your Perfect,” is the latest international artist to be represented by Philippine talent management agency NYMA.

The newly-formed partnership between NYMA and EN Management paved the way for the opportunity as well as Miller’s upcoming trip to Manila this month.

This is the second time NYMA, the talent management arm of KROMA Entertainment, and Los Angeles-based EN Management, worked together in representing talent in the Philippines. The two companies debuted their partnership with K-pop artist Eric Nam’s recent launch and visit to Manila.

“NYMA are total professionals and possess very similar core values as EN Management, so it was a no-brainer that we partnered with them on the Jamie Miller project,” Eddie Nam, CEO and Founder of EN Management, said in a statement.

“We've always wanted to become more active in The Philippines. I am most excited for the people to see Jamie perform and connect with his fans in person. He's never been to Manila, and neither have I, so we are keen on this upcoming trip,” he added.

Currently based in Los Angeles, the Welsh artist rose to prominence in 2017 when he auditioned on the sixth edition of "The Voice UK." His emotionally charged performances led him to the semi-finals, where he finished in third place.

Since then, his musical career has continued to rise. In 2021, Miller’s song “Here’s Your Perfect” made its way to the internet and became the song of choice for emotionally-loaded videos and covers on TikTok.

The hit song pushed him even further into the spotlight, garnering over 380 million streams, charting at number 100 on the Spotify Top 200 and securing the second spot on Spotify’s Global Viral Chart. The single’s streak continued as it spent 13 weeks on the Billboard Global 200 EX Chart and 2 months in the Global Top 100 on YouTube Music.

He has won the admiration of major international stars such as Sam Smith, Kelly Clarkson, P!nk, and Jennifer Hudson, and gained attention in Asia with reposts from Jisoo of Blackpink, Tablo of Epik High, NCT, The Boyz, and more. Filipino celebrities are no exception as they joined the #HeresYourPerfect challenge, including Morissette, Kristel Fulgar, and Stell of SB19, to name a few.

Last May, Miller released the latest single "Maybe Next Time" via BMG. Even before the song was formally launched, the song had already garnered over 31,000 pre-saves and 15 million views on TikTok, marking it his largest streaming debut to date.

The singer has released revamped versions of his songs in collaboration with Asian talents – South Korea’s Young K, and the Philippines’ very own Moira Dela Torre.

Miller said he is eager to connect in person with fans all over the world, not just through social media platforms.

“I wanna meet the people who changed my life. I am so thankful to my fans as they are the ones who made my song a massive hit. They motivate me to do shows–I can’t wait to connect with them and hear them sing with me,” he said.

