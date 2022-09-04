Jason Abalos, Vickie Rushton start new chapter as married couple in wedding video

MANILA –The wedding video of Jason Abalos and Vickie Rushton has finally been released three days after they officially tied the knot.

Posted on Nice Print’s YouTube channel, the almost 10-minute clip shows the couple getting emotional during the ceremony itself.

It also gave a glimpse of their preparations before the wedding, as well as some touching scenes at the reception.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Abalos and Rushton exchanged wedding vows on Thursday afternoon at San Antonio de Padua Parish in Silang, Cavite after over a decade of being together.

They got engaged in September 2021 and belatedly announced the milestone in June this year.

They first went public with their relationship in 2011, but had been dating as early as 2010.

Abalos rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist of “Star Circle Quest,” while Rushton crossed over to showbiz from pageantry via the 2014 edition of “Pinoy Big Brother.”