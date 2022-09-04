Manila, are you ready for this hurricane?@TheBiancaDelRio: Unsanitized World Tour comes to Manila! Oct. 11, 8pm, Samsung Performing Arts Theater.



Tickets on sale Sept. 9 via TicketWorld. Get our meet-and-greet bundle including exclusive Unsanitized merchandise. See you there! pic.twitter.com/WV3Fw7kmzv — LA Comedy Live (@lacomedylive) September 3, 2022

MANILA — "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio will be holding her comeback tour in the Philippines soon.

LA Comedy Live said that Bianca's "Unsanitized World Tour" will be coming to Manila on October 11 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater at 8 p.m.

"Manila, are you ready for this hurricane? Get our meet-and-greet bundle including exclusive Unsanitized merchandise. See you there!" it said.

Tickets are on sale starting September 9 via TicketWorld.

Del Rio first came to the country in March 2019 for her two-day "It's Jester Joke" concert.

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

