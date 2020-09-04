Diego Loyzaga open to star in BL series

MAYNILA -- Actor Diego Loyzaga is open to star in a BL (boys love) series.

"As actor, as artist, it's part of our job requirement. It's just another role. We are just portraying something na, it's not out of the ordinary. You are portraying another person, you are telling another story. So oo naman," Loyzaga told Phoemela Barranda in the digital show "Anong Ganap?" on Friday.

"Hindi naman siguro siya daring, I think, why not? ...Malay mo doon ako magaling," he added.

Asked if he will be willing to do a BL series with fellow Viva artist Marco Gumabao, Loyzaga said: "Oo hindi ko naman hihindian 'yan. Not that it's because Marco mas gusto ko o mas ayaw ko. Actually mas pupunta ako roon sa mas kumportable ako. Kasi si Marco na 'yon, kilala ko na 'yon, friend ko naman 'yon," he said.

"But the whole concept of boys' love well No. 1 'yan ang uso ngayon. In our line of work, it's what's making stories, the movies, the scripts 'yan lahat ang genre. So why not? It's part of our job," Loyzaga said.

Gumabao and Loyzaga worked in the 2018 ABS-CBN series "Los Bastardos."