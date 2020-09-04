Arron Villaflor falls victim to hacking, loses Instagram account

MANILA — Actor Arron Villaflor opened Friday a new Instagram page, as he revealed falling victim to hacking that resulted in his loss of access to his original account.

“Si Arron po ito. Yes, 'yung totoong Arron,” Villaflor wrote in one of his firsts posts on his new profile. “My original account @arronvillaflor05 unfortunately got hacked.”

“I'll be honest, it’s been a depressing time losing my number one means of connection with you guys. Sinubukan ko na po ilang beses na i-recover 'yung account ko but to no avail. If anyone knows a contact on Instagram who can help that’d be great!”

On Twitter, Villaflor linked to the new account, indicating its authenticity. Several colleagues of Villaflor in showbiz also now followed the page.

“For now, it’s a brand new day and I’ll be keeping you all posted using this account. Maraming salamat po!”