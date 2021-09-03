WATCH: First trailer of ‘On the Job: Missing 8’

MANILA — The first trailer of the crime drama “On the Job: Missing 8” has been released, ahead of its world premiere in Venice, and its debut as an HBO Asia Original series this month.

Erik Matti’s sequel to the acclaimed 2013 film “On the Job” similarly follows an inmate (Dennis Trillo) who gets temporarily freed to carry out assassinations.

This time, as seen in the trailer, a journalist (John Arcilla) investigates a series of disappearances, leading him to the underground scheme of prisoners becoming hitmen-for-hire.

“On the Job: Missing 8” will make its world premiere as a competing entry in the Venice International Film Festival on September 10.

It will then be released on HBO GO as “part of 6-episode series” on September 12, according to Matti.

The film also stars Christopher de Leon, Dante Rivero, Lotlot de Leon, Leo Martinez, Joey Marquez, Vandolph Quizon, Agot Isidro, Eric Fructuoso, Sol Cruz, Lao Rodriguez, Andrea Brillantes, Isabelle de Leon, Ina Feleo, Megan Young, Levi Ignacio, and Carlos Siguion-Reyna.

