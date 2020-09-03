WATCH: Liza Soberano vows to support retrenched Star Magic staff

MANILA -- Kapamilya star Liza Soberano vowed to support the future endeavours of retrenched staff of Star Magic, the talent management arm of ABS-CBN.

"First of all I just want to say thank you so much. Thank you for the friendship, for the guidance, for everything that you have done for the Star Magic family, for me and for Mr. M (Johnny Manahan) and Tita Mariole (Alberto). I know a lot of you guys are going through a really hard time right now and it just breaks my heart to think about it. But I just want you guys to know that there's always a rainbow after the storm as cliche as it may sound. It's true and this may all be part of God's big plan for all of us. And I just want to wish you guys nothing but the best," Soberano said in a video message was shared by Star Magic executive Thess Gubi on Instagram.

"If you guys ever need support, I'm here to give it in any way or form. If you guys have new businesses that you guys are planning on opening up or new ventures that you guys are looking into, I want to show my 100% support all the way through just please let me know how to," she said.

Soberano also said that she is not losing hope that ABS-CBN will make a comeback.

"I don't believe this is the end for all of us. I believe that ABS-CBN will one day come back stronger and better than ever and I believe that all of us will be together again," Soberano said.

Aside from Soberano, her fellow Star Magic artists Zanjoe Marudo and Enchong Dee also shared their messages for laid off employees of Star Magic.

Last Friday, August 28, thousands of employees spent their last day in ABS-CBN as a result of the company's retrenchment program, after its franchise application was killed by 70 lawmakers despite several government agencies clearing the network of supposed violations.