“The Wheel of Time,” in which Josha Stradowski plays a powerful character named Rand Al’thor, has dedicated followers all over the world.

Rand’s story began in a place called Two Rivers, where he was an ordinary shepherd.

The Amazon original series is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy-adventure novels which have sold over 90 million copies.

Josha Stradowski plays Rand Al'thor in the Amazon series "The Wheel of Time." (Courtesy: Prime Video "The Wheel of Time")

The actor says he realized just how wide the show’s fanbase is through an unforgettable encounter.

"I was doing a hike in the States, and I thought I was really, really by myself in nature," Stradowski said. "I got to the top and it was the second one. The view was stunning. And I was standing there and I just heard this guy standing next to me. And he said, ‘Hey, man, you’re Rand.’ And I looked at him and I was like, ‘Yes.’"

He added: "It was very funny and weird at the same time because it felt like such a Rand thing to do and the chances that he would see me there at that moment was just — I mean, what a coincidence."

The highly anticipated second season shows what happens after Rand learns that he is the "Dragon Reborn," a forceful entity who can either save the world or break it.

"The world of 'The Wheel of Time' is growing," said Stradowski. "For Rand, it’s completely different because now he knows that he is the Dragon Reborn. He's the most powerful Channeler of the world, and how do you deal with that if you know that madness is what's coming? So he's really trying to control that, and it's not a clean road. It's definitely messy."

Apart from “The Wheel of Time,” the Dutch-Polish actor also stars in the new Sony film “Gran Turismo”.

Sadowski said he is an actor who sometimes internalizes everything.

"Sometimes I do take it home, and sometimes I don’t," he said. "Sometimes I dream about it."

He added: "[In] season three, we’re shooting at the moment, I go through as an actor trying to play these very dramatic scenes. It's very traumatic for the character, and I myself live through that. Your body can't really see and can't really tell the difference. So, you got to be mindful about that."

“The Wheel of Time” features an ensemble cast that also stars Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney.