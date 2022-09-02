Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actor-singer JC Alcantara has released his comeback single “Lumala o Mawala” under ABS-CBN’s Star Pop label.

The track, composed by Kenji Exaltacion and produced by Roque “rox” Santos, is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

The song's lyrics video is also available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

Alcantara dropped his first-ever solo track “Please Na Miss Kita” in July last year.

Aside from acting, Alcantara also loves to sing but he admitted he did not expect to be given a chance to record a single.

"Dati kumakanta ako, 'yun ang genre ko 'yung pampakilig na song kasi 'di ko kaya ang matataas. Pero grabe noong nire-record na namin itong kanta na ito 'Please Na Miss Kita,' akala ko 'di ko kayang kantahin pero kapag inaral mo talaga magagawa mo. Biglaan lang siya. 'Di ko rin ini-expect na magkaka-first single ako. Sana sa susunod ay mayroon pa," Alcantara previously shared.



A Rise Artist and Star Magic talent, Alcantara is best known for the boys' love (BL) series "Hello Stranger." He recently starred in the series "He's Into Her" and is gearing for a new show "Tara, G!"

