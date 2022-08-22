MANILA -- JC Alcantara, Daniela Stranner, Anthony Jennings, Kaori Oinuma, Zach Castañeda, CJ Salonga and Vivoree Esclito star in the newest youth-oriented show of ABS-CBN titled "Tara, G!"

Set in the fictional place of La Guerta, "Tara, G!," an iWantTFC original series, is "about a group of youngsters with all different personalities who embrace life and explore friendship and love."

In Star Magic's Inside News, Oinuma, Esclito, Alcantara and Jennings shared about their characters, their experiences during their lock-in tapings and the friendship they built.

"Barkada kami, Team Wise. Ako sa Team Wise 'yung ate ng grupo. Dito magkakagusto ako sa tao na hindi ako gusto, pero tingnan natin kung paano 'yon lalagpasan ng character ko rito," Oinuma shared.

"Masaya kasi lahat kami magkakapatid sa Rise (Artists) so hindi na bago sa amin 'yung characters, konting adjustment na lang ganyan at super nagtutulungan lahat," she added.

"Ako po rito si Dan ang sweet boy at mapagmahal at palaging nasasaktan," Alcantara said.

"Mga Kapamilya, sana suportahan niyo ako sa 'Tara G!' Sobrang excited na rin ako kasi sobrang ganda ng story at refreshing ng scenes, sobrang ganda ng place at ang gagaling din ng mga artista," he added.

"Abangan niyo na lang po. Maraming malungkot at masayang eksena, nakakakilig na eksena sa palabas na ito," Jennings said.

For her part, Esclito said she enjoyed sooting the series.

"We had so much fun shooting it. Lalo na't iba ang ang weather kasi mas malamig doon. Pero minsan it's not fun anymore kasi sobrang lamig na nanginginig ka na. Hindi mo na maramdaman 'yung buto mo, lamang-loob mo, pero since we all wanted to have fun while shooting it 'yun ang na-achieve din namin at I am sure 'yun din ang makikita ng viewers namin, 'yung fun, 'yung bond namin na hindi lang nangyari on screen but also off screen," Esclito shared.

