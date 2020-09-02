Veteran actor-director Cloyd Robinson, 71, dies

Cloyd Robinson was highly regarded by his peers as one of the premiere directors in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Facebook

MANILA -- Veteran actor-director Cloyd Robinson, best known for his blockbuster movies in the ‘70s, has died, a close friend confirmed. He was 71.

Robinson died at his home in Silang, Cavite, his close friend, Josephine Turqueza, said on Monday. He died of complications from his diabetes and high blood pressure that resulted in a heart attack.

Robinson has been staying with Turqueza and her family since the 1990s.

Robinson’s movie career zoomed in the 1970s and early 1980s, first as a character actor before he branched into talent management, scriptwriting and movie direction.

Director Al Tantay, one of his first talent discoveries, remembers him as a creative and enterprising filmmaker who built the careers of such actors as Rio Locsin, Alma Moreno, Deborah Sun, Mark Gil, Tet Antiquiera, and many more.

He also credits Robinson for helping spawn a booming movie production in the ‘70s and ‘80s via his collaborations with late starbuilder Douglas Quijano and other filmmakers of the time.

Among Robinson’s most famous works as a director included the 1980 movie “Darna at Ding” with Vilma Santos and Nino Muhlach.

He also headed other films like “Beach House,” “Bloody Mary,” “Love Affair,” and Risa Jones: Showgirl.”

He completed his last movie “Ang Mananahi” this year under the direction of Dave Cecilio.

Robinson’s remains are set to be cremated Thursday this week at the Santuario Afiniti Divino, Bacoor, Cavite. His ashes will then be brought to his family in Bacolod, Negros Occidental.