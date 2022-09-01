LOOK: Avril Lavigne earns Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has earned a new milestone in her career.

In an Instagram post, Lavigne shared that she now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Look, Mom. I got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," she said in the caption.

The “Sk8er Boi” hitmaker is scheduled to bring her “Head Above Water” tour on November 3 at the Araneta Coliseum, according to promoter Wilbros Live.

Lavigne was originally supposed to perform in Manila in May 2020, but she cancelled her Asian tour altogether due to the coronavirus pandemic.

