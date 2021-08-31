'Uwi na': Celebrities mourn death of Mahal

MANILA — Showbiz colleagues of Mahal mourned Tuesday the passing of the comedienne, whom they remember as a source of joy and a spirited workmate.

Mahal died aged 46 due to digestive complications and COVID-19, according to her sister.

Following the news, celebrities who crossed paths and worked with Mahal shared their fond memories of her.

Among them was comedian Brenda Mage, who was Mahal’s personal assistant for a year until 2014. The two also had a common talent manager for a time.

“Ang dami-dami mong napasaya sa napaka-genuine mong pagkatao. Mahal ka ng lahat. Mahal ka namin, Mahal,” Brenda Mage wrote.

Kiray Celis, Mahal’s co-star in the series “Owe My Love,” said she was still in disbelief over her death. She said of Mahal: “Sa liit ng panahon na nakasama kita, ganun naman kalaki ang naibigay mong saya sa puso ko.”

Screen veteran Ai Ai delas Alas, who also starred in the same program with Mahal, said she has yet to fully process her passing. “Nawalan ako ng isang barkada sa industriya,” she said.

Actress Rosanna Roces express her sadness over the news, saying she was grateful for the opportunity to have been able to work with Mahal. “Salamat sa pagkakataong makasama at makatrabaho ka. Uwi ka na kay Lord, Mahal,” she wrote.

Janice de Belen, who was among Mahal’s first movie co-stars in “Anak ni Janice,” shared a poster of the 1991 comedy, writing simply, “RIP Mahal,” with rose emojis.

Mahal portrayed the titular elfin daughter in the 1991 comedy-fantasy film ‘Anak ni Janice.’ Instagram: @super_janice

