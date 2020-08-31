‘Hanggang sa muli’: ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra dedicates ‘Kapamilya Forever’ to network amid crisis

Led by maestro Gerard Salonga, the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra was formed in 2012 and at the time had some 40 instrumentalists. Facebook: ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra

MANILA — The ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra on Monday dedicated a performance of “Kapamilya Forever” to the network, as thousands of its retrenched employees bid farewell to the company after years in service.

Led by maestro Gerard Salonga, the orchestra gathered virtually to perform an arrangement of “Kapamilya Forever” that includes the iconic network theme music.

“Kapamilya Forever” was the ABS-CBN theme song launched in May, when the network’s free television and radio broadcast were initially ordered shut.

A lower House committee denied ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise renewal in July, shuttering the network's free TV and radio services, and resulting in the retrenchment of thousands of employees and entire units.

In its tribute to the network, the Salonga-led orchestra called ABS-CBN its “second home.” The group was formed in 2012 and at the time had some 40 instrumentalists.

“Sa isang tahanan na itinayo ng matibay na pagkakapatiran at pagkakaibigan, marahil ay hindi na ito matitibag ng kahit anong unos na dala ng panahon,” it said.

“Sa isang samahan na pinatibay ng pagmamahalan at pagmamalasakit, marahil ay kahalintulad na ito o higit pa sa isang pamilya.”

Echoing many other Kapamilya employees, the group said: “ABS-CBN is more than a workplace. It teaches its employees the values to become good Filipino citizens. ABS-CBN is simply our second home.”

“Kami po ang ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra at sa puso namin, we remain Kapamilya... forever. Hanggang sa muling pagkikita.”