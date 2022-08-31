Count on Vice Ganda’s brand of comedy to bring up the Philippine Constitution during a noontime pageant — a moment from the live episode of “It’s Showtime” that quickly went viral on Wednesday.

VICE GANDA DID IT AGAIN!!! Peram braincells!#ShowtimeBastaHappy pic.twitter.com/n2GmpUxsNq — JUST A LITTLE MORE ONCE MORE🌷 (@hiddenheartless) August 31, 2022

Caught Vice Ganda on Showtime today citing the entire preamble of the Philippine Constitution, and the different article heading sections from I to IX. Bigla akong nahiya bilang Pilipino. — Earl (@earl_johnm) August 31, 2022

The topic came up when a Miss Q&A contestant, Adha Stone, shared her aspiration of becoming a lawyer, prompting Vice Ganda to ask her the definition of “law.”

While Adha Stone opted for a humorous answer, Vice Ganda offered the actual meaning of the word — it is a “system of rules that governs the conduct of men in an organized society.”

“And the most basic, fundamental, and supreme law of the land is called the Constitution,” he continued.

At that point, Vice Ganda recited the complete preamble of the Constitution from memory, and then enumerated some of its articles, drawing cheers from the audience.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Vice Ganda, who studied political science in Far Eastern University, was asked by his co-host Vhong Navarro if he ever wanted to become a lawyer.

The comedian answered, in jest: “Gusto ko maging kriminal kaya inaral ko ‘yung batas para alam ko kung paano ko sasalbahin ang sarili ko!”

Turning serious, Vice Ganda gave words of encouragement to the contestant on pursuing her goal.

“Sana maging abogado ka,” he told Adha Stone. “Nakakatuwa ‘pag naging abogado ‘to tapos ganiyan hitsura mo. Patunayan mo sa kanila na wala ‘yan sa suot, na sa husay! Kahit naka-gown ang bakla, puwede maging abogada. Please achieve your goals.”

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.