Thai BL series 'KinnPorsche' cast coming to PH

Photo from PULP Live World.

MANILA — The stars of the action Thai boys' love (BL) series "KinnPorsche" are set to hold a concert in Manila this October.

In an announcement, PULP Live World said the cast will be meeting their Filipino fans on October 22 at the SM MOA Arena.

Ticket prices range from P1,500 to P7,000 and pre-selling will start on September 12.

Be On Cloud earlier said it is bringing the “KinnPorsche World Tour 2022” to Manila and other cities across Asia starting in September together with Live Nation.

The concert tour will also have stops in Singapore, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City, and Taipei. "More cities to be announced soon in Asia, Europe, North America Latin America, and South America," it added.

"KinnPorsche" is led by Mile Phakphum as Kinn and Apo Nattawin as Porsche. Kinn is the son of a mafia boss who is chased by their family’s enemies. He asks for Porsche’s help and hires him as his new bodyguard but later on, they develop a romantic relationship.

The much-awaited series premiered last April and was critically acclaimed for its action theme.

