Thai BL series 'KinnPorsche' to bring world tour to PH

Screenshot from Be On Cloud's YouTube channel.

MANILA — The stars of the action Thai boys' love series "KinnPorsche" are set to hold a concert in the Philippines soon.

In an announcement, Be On Cloud said it is bringing the “KinnPorsche World Tour 2022” to Manila and other cities across Asia starting in September together with Live Nation.

The concert tour will also have stops in Singapore, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City, and Taipei.



"More cities to be announced soon in Asia, Europe, North America Latin America, and South America," it added.

The much-awaited series premiered last April and was critically acclaimed for its action theme.

The series is led by Mile Phakphum as Kinn and Apo Nattawin as Porsche. Kinn is the son of a mafia boss who is chased by their family’s enemies. He asks for Porsche’s help and hires him as his new bodyguard but later on, they develop a romantic relationship.