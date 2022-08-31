LOOK: Sarah Geronimo surprises netizens with new hairdo

MANILA – Pop star Sarah Geronimo surprised netizens and fans with her new look on Tuesday.

As seen in the Instagram page of her makeup artist, Geronimo is now sporting blonde hair in her signature bob cut.

In the comments section, several netizens expressed how much they like Geronimo’s new style, saying the hair color actually suits her.

Last July 26, Geronimo made headlines when she finally appeared on “ASAP Natin ‘To” again after more than a year of going on hiatus.

For her much-anticipated return, Geronimo herself introduced the “Sarah G Specials” where, for Sunday's episode, she was featured in music video-like performance of her own song “Duyan.”

Geronimo personally conceptualized the whole video, which was directed by Paolo Valenciano.

The singer-actress has been a mainstay of the ABS-CBN concert variety program since 2004.

Geronimo has been a Kapamilya since she joined show business.

