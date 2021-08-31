'PBB' hosts name their dream celebrity housemates

MANILA – “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) is coming back for a 10th season and what better way to kick it off than to have a new celebrity edition.

In line with this, the returning hosts of the show were asked in a virtual press conference on Monday to name their dream celebrity housemates that they would love to see on the show.

For Toni Gonzaga, it would be interesting for her to see real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla as housemates.

Robi Domingo, for his part, feel it would be nice to see more of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz inside the famous blue and yellow house along with her coach.

As for Gonzalez, she said her dream celebrity housemates would be Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.

According to ABS-CBN executive Laurenty Dyogi, the celebrity edition will run for a substantial number of weeks, and longer than the last "PBB" celebrity edition.

Explaining the reason behind this, he said: “We wanted to start with the celebrity edition kasi gusto ko talaga that the teen edition be last because maybe [COVID-19] protocols will be different next year for the teenagers.”

“The adults [will come in second], para we have more time for auditioning and screening. I didn’t want to rush the auditions,” he added.

When asked how celebrities become official "PBB" housemates, Dyogi said: “Sa celebrity audition, we don’t do cattle call. We invite the ones we feel will be good celebrity housemates. Iba 'yung proseso para sa celebrity edition and para sa teen and adults edition”

As of writing, Dyogi said they are still scouting and screening possible celebrity housemates before they present it to management.

ABS-CBN has yet to announce when PBB Season 10 will begin.