Album cover of "Dawn of Chromatica" Photo from Lady Gaga's Twitter account

Little Monsters are in for a treat as international pop superstar Lady Gaga will be releasing a remix edition of her latest album “Chromatica" this September 3.

In a series of tweets, the multi-awarded singer released the new cover and the set of artists she collaborated with for the remix album "Dawn of Chromatica."

Here is the list of songs including the artists in the remix album:

1. Alice (LSDXOXO Remix)

2. Stupid Love (COUCOU CHLOE Remix)

3. Rain on Me (With Ariana Grande) (Arca Remix)

4. Free Woman (Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity Remix)

5. Fun Tonight (Pabllo Vittar Remix)

6. 911 (Charli XCX & A. G. Cook Remix)

7. Plastic Doll (Ashnikko Remix)

8. Sour Candy (With BLACKPINK) (Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix)

9. Enigma (Doss Remix)

10. Replay (Dorian Electra Remix)

11. Sine From Above (with Elton John) (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix)

12. 1000 Doves (Planningtorock Remix)

13. Babylon (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix)

14. Babylon (Haus Labs Version)

Lady Gaga has released five studio albums: “The Fame” (2008), “Born This Way” (2011), “Artpop” (2013), Joanne (2016), and “Chromatica” (2020).

She has 12 Grammy Awards, 2 Golden Globe Awards, and an Academy Award for her song “Shallow” from the movie “A Star is Born.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES: