How JM de Guzman overcame his troubled past

MANILA -- Actor JM de Guzman is hoping to inspire people who are facing the same battle he once fought with his just released EP "Convalescence."

The EP features five tracks -- "Indigo’s Sky,” “By My Side,” “Cupid,” "Asa" and “Convalescence” -- which de Guzman wrote when he was still in a rehab facility years ago. He said that writing songs helped him recover.

According to de Guzman, the title refers to "time spent recovering from an illness or medical treatment" or recuperation, and that the EP aims to spread awareness on mental, emotional and spiritual health.

"Para ka lang biglang gustong tumakbo at kumuha ng ballpen o kaya ng kahit anong panulat tapos bigla na lang siyang lumalabas. Sobra akong pensive, sobra akong reflective sa nangyari sa akin, trying to figure out why it's happening to me that time," de Guzman said in Star Magic's "Inside News" on Monday

"It's a song about me, talking to myself. It's storytelling, it's expression. So sa tingin ko mai-inspire sila na if you are going through something, just find an outlet and express it. Isulat mo it will help you reflect. Dig in dig deeper doon sa mga sugat na nasa loob mo," he added.

The actor admitted that at first he did not plan to release the songs. "It's too personal kasi. Unexpected talaga 'yung paggawa, 'yung pag-release," the actor said.

De Guzman is one of the stars of hit ABS-CBN series "Init sa Magdamag" which is now down to its last two weeks.

