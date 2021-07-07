JM De Guzman to release EP of his own compositions

MANILA – JM de Guzman is gearing up for the release of his first extended play (EP), featuring his own original compositions, under ABS-CBN’s Star Music.

In a series of posts on his Instagram Stories early this week, the screenshots of which were captured by Push, De Guzman shared the title of the tracks that will be included in the EP.

The songs titles are “Indigo’s Sky,” “By My Side,” “Convalescence,” “Cupid” and “Asa.”

“This EP is how music and songwriting helped my recovery, through expressing everything in paper and melody during my time inside, during my therapeutic intervention,” De Guzman said.

“The key message of this EP is to spread awareness on mental and emotional and spiritual health. That there is hope. That love heals. Everything is possible with God,” he added.

As of writing, neither De Guzman nor Star Music has revealed the actual date on when the actor’s EP will be out.

Currently, De Guzman stars in the primetime drama “Init Sa Magdamag” with Yam Concepcion and Gerald Anderson.