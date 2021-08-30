Former actress Juliana Palermo gets married

MANILA — Former actress Juliana Palermo and her American partner Joel Crabtree have tied the knot in Cancun, Mexico.

On Instagram, Palermo shared photos of the beach wedding, which was held at Hotel Riu Dunamar on August 27, Friday (Manila time).

“Everything I ever prayed for,” she captioned a photo of her with Crabtree. “I let go and loved myself… first. This is ultimately what lead me to a man who accepted all of me. This moment made sense of it all.”

“I love you so much, Daddy. Thank you for giving me this moment,” she wrote.

The ceremony happened just hours after Crabtree proposed to Palermo. They announced their engagement on Saturday.

Palermo, 36, and Crabtree, 39, have been together since mid-2019. They have one child together, Jack Alexander, whom Palermo gave birth to in March 2020.

Palermo has as an older son, Ace Christian, from a previous relationship.

Both children, plus five of the couple’s closest friends, were the attendees of the wedding.

Sharing a photo of her family with Crabtree, Palermo wrote: “Trust that the Lord will grant all that our heart truly desires if we follow His guidance. This is everything I lived for; all the hardships and confusion asking God why I couldn’t seem to get it right.”

Palermo rose to popularity in 2003 as a sexy star. She had a short-lived showbiz comeback in 2012, as a cover girl of Playboy Philippines.