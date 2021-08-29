LOOK: Juliana Palermo is now engaged

MANILA – Juliana Palermo is now engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend.

On Instagram, the former actress shared a series of photos of when her boyfriend proposed to her while they were in Cancun, Mexico.

As seen in the photos, her boyfriend asked for her hand in marriage while they were walking the by shore of a beautiful beach.

In the other pictures, Palermo proudly showed off her new bling.

“Nasagot na din lahat ng bakit… I love you, Daddy,” she simply wrote in the caption.

Just last June, Palermo noted on social media how she considers it an achievement to find a partner “whom you share the same life goals with, complement each other’s weaknesses and strengths, and still see eye to eye.”

In a Father’s Day tribute, she wrote of her partner: “Being a good father is an all-around job. Working hard to provide, not only the tangible things in life, but also providing the love & respect within our relationship for our children to grow into and follow.”

Although she started as a model, Palermo became popular when she appeared in movies.

Palermo also appeared in a number of television shows with the Kapamilya network such as “OK Fine Whatever,” “The Adventures of Pedro Penduko,” “Wansapanataym” and “Maalaala Mo Kaya.”