Edgar Mortiz celebrates birthday with family

MANILA — Veteran actor and director Edgar "Bobot" Mortiz celebrated his birthday with his family. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Mortiz thanked his friends and family for making his special day a "blessed one." View this post on Instagram To all my friends and family members, Thank you for wishing me a Happy Birthday. Thank you so much for making my birthday this year a blessed one! God bless us all A post shared by direkbobot (@direkbobot) on Aug 30, 2020 at 7:06am PDT Meanwhile, Mortiz's sons Frasco and Badjie shared their birthday message for their father on their respective Instagram accounts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by badji mortiz (@badjismortiz) on Aug 30, 2020 at 6:24am PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frasco Mortiz (@frascomortz) on Aug 29, 2020 at 7:41pm PDT