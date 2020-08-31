Home  >  Entertainment

Edgar Mortiz celebrates birthday with family

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 31 2020 03:33 PM

MANILA — Veteran actor and director Edgar "Bobot" Mortiz celebrated his birthday with his family.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Mortiz thanked his friends and family for making his special day a "blessed one."

Meanwhile, Mortiz's sons Frasco and Badjie shared their birthday message for their father on their respective Instagram accounts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badji mortiz (@badjismortiz) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Frasco Mortiz (@frascomortz) on

