Ricky Davao, Gina Alajar reunite in senior citizen roles

Ricky Davao and Gina Alajar star as senior citizens who find love in the rom-com 'Monday First Screening'

MANILA -- A romantic story about two senior citizens who meet and fall in love gets rarely tackled on the big screen.

But in director Benedict Mique’s “Monday First Screening,” which reunites Gina Alajar and Ricky Davao, the two award-winning stars take on roles as senior citizens.

“I first read the material of ‘Monday First Screening’ and it was really beautiful,” Davao told ABS-CBN News. “I felt really blessed that I was chosen for the role.

“Ang swerte ko naman. Senior na 'ko, pero I still get lead roles. At love story pa. Ang sarap ng feeling na bida kami ni Gina.

“I felt so important because the producers really waited for us. I was still directing for TV when the offer came. Same thing with Gina. So when our schedules became free, we started filming.”

Alajar attested the producers really waited for Davao to play the role of Bobby, a widower, in “Monday First Screening,” which is slated to be shown in theaters on Wednesday, August 30.

“Hinintay si Ricky for this film,” Alajar said. “He was directing a teleserye at nasa malayong lugar sila. He fits the part, so talagang hinintay siya.

“Gusto ng producer [Wilma Galvante] ang pairing namin ni Ricky. Maganda ang pairing, so they didn’t have another choice but Ricky.”

Alajar and Davao are paired anew in an unusual yet heartwarming love story, where their characters find romance later in life.

“Gina and I have been paired in a number of films and even teleseryes before,” Davao said.

“She directed me in heavy dramatic scenes. I also did the same thing to her. One time, when I was her director, she just warned me, ‘Direk Ricky, watch and learn.’ So when we worked together as actors, it only needed one take.

“It will blow you away when Gina is the actor. We only enjoy our scenes. Trust is important.”

Alajar is so “grateful and proud” to be Davao’s leading lady. “Magkaibigan naman kami ni Ricky,” she said. “I’m so relaxed working with him. I’m thankful na napili kami to be the leads in this film.

“Come to think of it, sa dinami-dami ng mga senior citizens like us in this industry, kaming dalawa ang napili. Grateful ako na sa amin napunta ang role. We have so much respect for each other.”

The veteran actress-director didn’t have second thoughts after “Monday First Screening” was offered to her.

“Alam kong bihirang mabigyan ng pansin ang ganitong klaseng story,” Alajar said. “Hindi naman superstars ang tingin sa amin when we reach this age. We are not given the opportunities to be the lead stars of movies.”

The last time Alajar played lead was in Adolf Alix’s “Madilim ang Gabi” (2017). Meanwhile, Davao was last seen as lead in Eduardo Roy Jr.’s “F#*@Bois” (2019).

At this point in their respective careers, Davao and Alajar admit they still learn from their craft, whatever projects they do.

“As an actor, I learn from Gina,” Davao said. “As a director, she is also different.”

"Monday First Screening" will be shown in more than 100 theaters released by Regal Films.