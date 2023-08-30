Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Maine Mendoza rocks short hair

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2023 11:16 AM | Updated as of Aug 30 2023 11:17 AM

MANILA -- Maine Mendoza surprised her fans on Tuesday with a video of her sporting a short hairstyle.

From her long hair, the television host is now rocking a short wavy bob, which was created by hairstylist Celeste Tuviera.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mendoza was also accompanied by her husband Arjo Atayde while she was getting her haircut.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mendoza and Atayde tied the knot in Baguio City last month.

