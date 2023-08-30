Home > Entertainment LOOK: Maine Mendoza rocks short hair ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 30 2023 11:16 AM | Updated as of Aug 30 2023 11:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- Maine Mendoza surprised her fans on Tuesday with a video of her sporting a short hairstyle. From her long hair, the television host is now rocking a short wavy bob, which was created by hairstylist Celeste Tuviera. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeste Tuviera (@celestetuviera) Mendoza was also accompanied by her husband Arjo Atayde while she was getting her haircut. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeste Tuviera (@celestetuviera) Mendoza and Atayde tied the knot in Baguio City last month. Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza are now married Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news Read More: Maine Mendoza Arjo Atayde /news/08/30/23/sc-to-cagayan-gov-mamba-explain-filing-withdrawal-of-tro-petition/sports/08/30/23/pvl-timmy-sto-tomas-is-new-petro-gazz-coach/news/08/30/23/govt-bares-master-plan-to-develop-pasig-river/business/08/30/23/growth-in-asia-pacific-may-slow-down-apec-research-arm/news/08/30/23/deped-backs-wage-hike-for-teachers-taps-pup-for-study