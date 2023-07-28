Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza are now married

Kapamilya actor and politician Arjo Atayde and actress-host Maine Mendoza are now officially a married couple after tying the knot in Baguio City Friday.

Atayde and Mendoza exchanged their “I dos” at the Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges Chapel after being a couple for more than four years.

Included in the power couple's principal sponsors were ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak and Dreamscape Entertainment boss Deo Endrinal.

Veteran hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon also stood as their wedding godfathers.

Several politicians also joined the entourage as principal sponsors, namely House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Sen. Migz Zubiri.

Meanwhile, actors Enchong Dee and Joseph Marco were included in the list of groomsmen.

Maja Salvador, beauty queen MJ Lastimosa, Ciara Sotto, Kristine Hermosa, and Sheena Halili, on the other hand, were among the bridesmaids.

The wedding reception took place at the Baguio Country Club.

Earlier this week, no less than Atayde's mother, Sylvia Sanchez, organized a bridal shower for Mendoza in anticipation of the actress' eagerly awaited wedding with the screen veteran's son.

“Happy to welcome you to our big happy and crazy family. Soon, Mrs. Maine Mendoza Atayde ka na,” Sanchez wrote in the caption. “Cant wait for the Big Day. Love you, my soon to be daughter-in-law,” she added.

Atayde and Mendoza first went public with their relationship in March 2019. Over the years, the two became increasingly open about their romance, with photos indicating they have formed close ties, too, with each other’s family members.

They got engaged in July 2022 but they never disclosed specific details on their wedding.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Atayde said that once he gets married to Mendoza, the actress will be his top priority.

“Definitely once we’re married, Maine is definitely my priority. (Then) family and Congress. But definitely, Maine will always be my priority,” Atayde said.

He also candidly mentioned his plan to have three kids with Mendoza.

Full story to follow.

