South Korean singer B.I poses for a photo with Filipino celebrities and online personalities at the Vogue Philippines anniversary gala held August 29, 2023. Photo: Instagram/bretmanrock

South Korean singer-songwriter B.I returned to the Philippines for an event organized by a fashion magazine, surprising his local fans.

B.I was among the personalities who attended Vogue Philippines' anniversary gala late Tuesday, with his agency 131 sharing Instagram photos of the "Die for Love" singer at the event.

It appears that B.I also mingled with local celebrities during the gala, based on photos and videos shared on social media.

Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock posted a group photo from the event, posing alongside B.I, Pia Wurtzbach, Bea Alonzo, Anne Curtis, Nadine Lustre, Liza Soberano and fashion blogger Bryanboy.

Last June, B.I performed at the Overpass concert at the Araneta Coliseum, alongside other K-pop stars Somi and Baekhyun of EXO. In March, he also held a solo concert at the PICC Plenary Hall as part of his Asia tour.

RELATED VIDEO