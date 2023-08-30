The Asia Artist Awards logo. Photo from Asia Artist Awards website

The Asia Artist Awards (AAA), an annual ceremony attended by some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama, will be held in the Philippines in December, according to a report.

Korean media outlet Star News, which hosts the awards show, reported on Wednesday that this year's AAA will be mounted at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 14.

Launched in 2016, the AAA honors outstanding achievements in the music, TV and film industry.

The local event will be co-organized by the AAA organizing committee, TONZ Entertainment and local promoter PULP Live World, according to the report.

Last year's ceremony was held in Nagoya, Japan.

