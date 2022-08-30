Promotional photo for South Korean singer Key's second album 'Gasoline,' released August 30, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@SHINee

South Korean singer Key set the K-pop scene ablaze Tuesday as he dropped his second full-length album "Gasoline."

The record contains 11 songs, 4 of which credit the 30-year-old idol, who rose to fame as a member of the boy band SHINee, as a lyricist.

Key also dropped the music video for the album's lead single "Gasoline," which according to a Yonhap report is about the singer likening himself to a powerful gasoline engine as he pursues his goals.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Another track in the album, "Villain," features Key's labelmate Jeno from the boy band NCT.

The album marks Key's first solo project since the extended play "Bad Love" in September 2021. His first full-length album, "Face," was released in 2018.

Aside from being a singer, Key is also a regular cast member of the variety shows "Amazing Saturday" and "I Live Alone."

In May, Key went to Manila to perform for "Begin Again: K-pop Edition," the first in-person concert in the country to feature foreign artists since the COVID-19 pandemic's onset.