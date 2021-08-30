Remember former beauty queen and actress Ina Alegre?

Jennifer Mindanao Cruz in real life, she is best known for movies such as "Mumbaki" and the host of the magazine show "Thumbs Up" on ANC.

Since then, Cruz has since entered politics and is now the current mayor of Pola in Oriental Mindoro.

“Minsan sa dami ng nangyri sa buhay natin, ang sarap balikan ng mga alala na ang tanging ebidensya ay ang mga larawan na tulad nito,” she said wistfully.

Cruz started as vice mayor of Pola in 2016 and became the mayor in 2019.

Despite her busy schedule as a public servant, she maintained her career as an actress and model continued.

“Nag-model, nag-aartista habang, nag-radio host, TV host, pumasok sa pagmamay-ari ng Mindoro Tamaraws Disiplinados basketball team, napakaraming speaking engagement at seminars at syempre ang pinaka-importante para may magastos ako, nag-negosyo,” she said.

Recently, Pola became the location of the upcoming reunion movie of Coco Martin and Julia Montes, and Cruz plays an important role in the film.